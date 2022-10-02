Ubisoft opens sign-ups for its new co-op shooter Project U

Ubisoft has revealed a new co-op shooter currently titled Project U, and you can sign-up to playtest it now.

Details on this Project U are currently very vague, with the game's page saying that Ubisoft has "been exploring a new concept of session-based co-op shooter, where many players unite to prevail against an overwhelming threat!" You probably couldn't be less clear than that on pitching a game, considering that's an age old concept.

A piece of concept art has been shown off which you can see above, which is admittedly quite pretty, with the character designs having a toned-down Apex Legends vibe. The characters seem to be facing off against some kind of robot army, but aside from that we probably won't know more until Ubisoft shows off more (or someone leaks the closed test gameplay).

The sign-up page has a brief FAQ, where it notes that the closed test is open to all PC players, though it's only planned to take place in Western Europe. While it will be available in countries like France, Germany, and Spain, the game will only be available in English. For those who actually know what PC specs mean, the minimum requirements are listed too.

Ubisoft might not want to properly reveal Project U just yet, but it has had quite a few announcements recently, particularly in the world of Assassin's Creed, including the previously-leaked Mirage, Codename Red, which brings the series to Japan for the first time, and the mysterious Codename Hexe.

If you can believe it, Ubisoft also delayed Skull and Bones again, this time to early March, when it was expected to release in just over a month's time. This delay is apparently because the team, understandably, needs some more time for polish and balancing to give players the "best possible experience."