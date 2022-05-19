If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
SHINY GERALT

The Witcher 3 next-gen version coming to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in Q4 2022

Originally slated to be released during Q2 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

CD Projekt Red has announced a Q4 2022 release window for the PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition.

The next-gen version was originally expected sometime during Q2 before it was postponed until "further notice" back in April.

The delay was announced alongside news that development had moved in-house, and the team was evaluating the "scope of work to be done." It was originally being handled by Saber Interactive.

The Witcher 3 next-gen will be released as a Complete Edition and comes with new items inspired by The Witcher Netflix series. While details on this content have not been provided, it's said the DLC will feature gear inspired by what Henry Cavill wears on the Netflix show. This extra content will be made available for all platforms.

You can also expect a range of visual and technical improvements such as ray tracing and faster loading times across the base game, both expansions, and all extra content.

The next generation edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will release as a standalone purchase for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, and will arrive as a free update for everyone who already owns the game on PC, ps4, and Xbox One.

Tagged With

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley avatar

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch