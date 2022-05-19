The Witcher 3 next-gen version coming to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in Q4 2022

CD Projekt Red has announced a Q4 2022 release window for the PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition.

The next-gen version was originally expected sometime during Q2 before it was postponed until "further notice" back in April.

The delay was announced alongside news that development had moved in-house, and the team was evaluating the "scope of work to be done." It was originally being handled by Saber Interactive.

The Witcher 3 next-gen will be released as a Complete Edition and comes with new items inspired by The Witcher Netflix series. While details on this content have not been provided, it's said the DLC will feature gear inspired by what Henry Cavill wears on the Netflix show. This extra content will be made available for all platforms.

You can also expect a range of visual and technical improvements such as ray tracing and faster loading times across the base game, both expansions, and all extra content.

The next generation edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will release as a standalone purchase for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, and will arrive as a free update for everyone who already owns the game on PC, ps4, and Xbox One.