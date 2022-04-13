If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Geralt will wait

The Witcher 3 next-gen development shifts to in-house, postponed until "further notice"

The game was slated to be released during Q2 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

CD Projekt Red has announced a delay for the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

According to the company, it has decided to have its in-house development team conduct the remaining work. Because of this, it is currently evaluating the "scope of work to be done" so it is postponing the Q2 release until further notice.

Last year, the company said the game was being developed by its external team mainly, which is Saber Interactive. This is the company it had worked with before on Switch and also with updates in the past.

Announced during WitcherCon, The Witcher 3 next-gen upgrade for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S will be released as a Complete Edition and comes with some new items inspired by The Witcher Netflix series.

While complete information on the DLC will be provided at a later date, it seems one of the DLC will be gear inspired by what Henry Cavill wears on the Netflix show.

Those who own the game on PS4 and Xbox One will be able to download the upgrade for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions at no cost. And, the extra content will also be made available for all platforms.

Tagged With

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley avatar

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch