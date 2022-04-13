The Witcher 3 next-gen development shifts to in-house, postponed until "further notice"

CD Projekt Red has announced a delay for the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

According to the company, it has decided to have its in-house development team conduct the remaining work. Because of this, it is currently evaluating the "scope of work to be done" so it is postponing the Q2 release until further notice.

Last year, the company said the game was being developed by its external team mainly, which is Saber Interactive. This is the company it had worked with before on Switch and also with updates in the past.

Announced during WitcherCon, The Witcher 3 next-gen upgrade for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S will be released as a Complete Edition and comes with some new items inspired by The Witcher Netflix series.

While complete information on the DLC will be provided at a later date, it seems one of the DLC will be gear inspired by what Henry Cavill wears on the Netflix show.

Those who own the game on PS4 and Xbox One will be able to download the upgrade for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions at no cost. And, the extra content will also be made available for all platforms.

We'll update you as soon as we can. Thank you for your understanding. 2/2 — The Witcher (@witchergame) April 13, 2022