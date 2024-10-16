The Witcher 3 just got a bunch of new quest mods, and this one where Geralt runs into a light, chats to a shadow as a child, and fights himself might be my favorite

To me, some of the best quests in The Witcher 3 - or a number of other RPGs for that matter - are the ones that decide to get a weird and embrace being a bizarre interlude in what can otherwise be a tale that takes itself pretty seriously. One of the latest quest mods to arrive for CD Projekt's masterpiece looks like it's decided to take that route.

We've already reported on a couple of interesting submissions for CD Projekt's most recent REDkit modding competition, which challenged folks to create their own two to three mission long questlines, with some modders having opted to put together hot air balloon adventures and trips to Cintra. Now, with the submission deadline of October 14 having passed, there are a bunch of last minute entries to check out.

'Echoes of Play' by Olesnienie is what the modder describes as "a surreal journey through two quests". Having watched the playthrough showcase of it below, I can vouch for the surreal part.

The action begins with Geralt running into a big floating light near Novigrad, which transports him to "worlds where reality blends with illusion". I'll try not to get too spoilery in case you want to try it for yourself, but there's philosophising with a shadow bloke, the chance to run around a Dr Seuss dimension as a random child that's swapped in for Young Ciri's model, and a showdown with Geralt's evil twin/doppelganger.

In the latter case, it seems the poor doppelganger comes from some kind of sligtly low-poly realm where people don't quite have properly functionining eyes. All of this stuff, which seems to draw plenty of inspiration from 'Beyond Hill and Dale...', the brilliant Blood and Wine DLC quest where you're whisked off the the Land of Fables, plays out in the un-voice acted silent movie fashion a few of the submissions for this modding contest have opted for due to the time constraints.

While Echoes of Play is the the one that's caught my eye, it's not the only interesting mod of these last minute entries, with ones like skydoespoint's 'Of Kings and Killers - Quest Expansion', which puts Gerry up against a witcher assassin being trained by the Wild Hunt, Oleksandr Shapran's 'Beast of the blood', and 'The Spider and The Wolf' by Dwhyx and Beoronick among the others that look to be earning praise from players.

Are you planning on checking out any of these new Witcher 3 quests? Let us know below!