The not very all-ages appropriate Witcher is getting an all-ages comic for the little Witcher in your life

The Witcher, a series famously known for its use of violence and the like, is getting an all-ages graphic novel, because it's never too early to start them on the hunt.

If you ask me, The Witcher isn't the first series I would jump to if I were looking to make a kid-friendly comic book, but it's clearly a decision someone has made because that's exactly what happened. The Little Witcher (I see what you're doing there, cute) is a new book coming from a collaboration between CD Projekt Red and Penguin Random House, illustrated by Giada Carboni. I have to say, I've never seen quite so cute a version of Geralt of Rivia in my life, and it's not something I ever thought I needed, but I'm also not unhappy to have it either.

"Putting a Witcher twist on family life, this delightful collection of comics features Geralt of Rivia as your average monster-slaying dad, trying to raise young Ciri to be a good kid while teaching her all about life as a witcher—a perfect gift for parents and The Witcher fans of all ages," reads an explanation of the book on Penguin Random House's website. "Young Ciri’s extensive training at Kaer Morhen, the witchers’ stronghold, includes everything she needs to learn to survive the many threats in her world . . . as well as all the antics and fun of a little girl bonding with her adoptive dad and family."

We're happy to announce THE LITTLE WITCHER, a heartwarming comic collection from @DelReyBooks & @penguinrandom that is perfect for parents and all Witcher lovers. Follow Geralt of Rivia as he tackles life as a monster-slaying dad raising young Ciri. 🐺✨



According to Penguin Random House, the graphic novel is perfect for Witcher fans "raising little Ciris of their own", "Baby showers (don’t forget Dad!)", and "readers who believe in the power of chosen families", as well as a few other groups of people, so if you fall into any of those categories, maybe it's a good one for you to pick up! After all, they'll be old enough to play The Witcher before you know it, why not get 'em started young.