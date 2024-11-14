There's now a Witcher 3 mod that turns Geralt into a centaur, and having reinstalled the entire game just to try it, I can confirm it's the stuff of weird horse man dreams

Ok, so REDkit's given The Witcher 3 modders the ability to do a lot of new stuff with the game this year, and the mod I'm about to tell you about might take the cake in terms of being the wackiest. Yes, even over Gaunter O'Dimm in his swimming trunks.

That's high praise, given that in addition to rubber ring O'Dimm, the list of other Witcher 3 REDkit creations we've reported on this year includes hot air balloon adventures, a big ship you can fall through the deck of, and a quest that sees Gerry from the River fight his evil twin.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

'Geralt the Centaur' by modder errornoaccess is a thing that I came across on the Nexus and immediately started checking whether I needed to uninstall anything to make space to stick TW3 back on my hard drive. Basically, what it says on the tin is that it's a mod that lets you blow on a big horn to turn Geralt into a creature with the his usual torso/head, but the body of a horse from the waist down - inspired by some funny CD Projekt sticker art.

In practice, I can confirm it very much does that, in a lovably janky fashion that certainly brings a fresh twist to wandering around the Continent. After buying the Call of the Centaur item, which you activate by sticking in one of your item slots (like you would bombs, for example), from Bram, the merchant in White Orchard, I was able to gallop, trot, and canter about the countryside - just as errornoaccess does in the clip below.

Seriously, while the movement's as janky as you'd expect a weird amalgamation of man and horse animations to be, you can really get some speed on. Doing your best Sonic impression as you sprint around the Vizima palace, crashing into Nilfgaardian soldiers and marble pillars, before pulling up next to snooty Movran Voorhis and letting out a big whinny - because the mod keeps the default horse sound effects on - is probably one of the most hilarious things I've ever experienced in a video game.

There are understandably some limits to the mod from a roleyplaying perspective, with Geralt's regular human legs suddenly returning the moment you initiate a proper conversation with an NPC or if you press pause, which also rules out any centaur lovemaking with Yen, no matter how much she might love stuffed unicorns. That said, you can maintain your horse form in battles with enemies, with the one I got into on the streets of Novigrad being a storm of clip-clopping and sword-swinging.

Are you planning on taking a crack and a Witcher 3 playthrough as a centaur? Let us know below!