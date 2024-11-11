The Witcher 4 seemingly gets its first character reveal that's not just Geralt saying he's showing up, thanks to a Star Wars and EastEnders actor's CV

We don't know much about what we'll be doing inThe Witcher 4 whenever it arrives, but it looks like an encounter with a character called Branko can be added to that list. That's according to the online CV of the actor who appears to be playing him in the game currently codenamed Polaris.

Assuming it's not an error of some kind, this would be second character confirmed to be showing up the game, following Geralt, whom actor Doug Cockle has suggested will be "a part" of the game, but not the main focus. Plus, given we're all intimately familiar with Gerry from the River, this would be the first totally new character revealed to be showing up in The Witcher 4.

As spotted by Reddit user KekanKok, the listing for actor Jake Lampert on Spotlight, a UK casting website, currently lists as part of the actor's resume a role in "The Witcher 4: Polaris" as a character called Branko.

The listing doesn't include many other details, aside from a 2025 date that, judging by what CD Projekt has said in earnings calls this year, seems like it could well just be a placeholder of sorts representing the earliest point the game could potentially release.

There's also the name of the person who allegedly directed Lampert in the role, Kate Saxon, who's been credited in voice direction roles on both The Witcher 3 and The Witcher 2 - as well as a host of other video game roles - according to her IMDB page.

While this Witcher role does show up on Lampert's list of credits on Spotlight, it doesn't appear to be listed as part of the CV for him you can find on the website of Sainou, the talent agency he's listed as a client of. VG247 has reached out to Sainou for comment on this story.

Among the roles Lampert's previously played are characters in Star Wars: Andor, EastEnders, and Call the Midwife. The EastEnders role looks to have seen him play a guy who got into a fight in a nightclub, so that'd be good practice if Branko were to turn out to be one of the many unfortunate folks who've decided it's wise to rudely interrupt a witcher during a visit to the local tavern.

In other Witcher 4-related news, CD Projekt's devs have said that they're hoping the game will help the studio win back over anyone who might still be a bit hesitant to trust it following Cyberpunk 2077's difficult initial release.