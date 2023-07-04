The best Honkai Star Rail Yukong build is refreshingly easy to put together thanks to a set of abilities that offer flat buffs for the party instead of ones that scale with her abilities.

Yukong is a bit trickier to use than other Harmony characters, though.

Getting the most out of her skill and talent requires good timing or the right party setup.

Honkai Star Rail Yukong

Honkai Star Rail Yukong build

Yukong’s role is supporting the party, as you’d expect from a Harmony character, though she has a few special abilities that make her exceptionally useful at breaking enemy resistance, assuming the enemy has an Imaginary weakness. Yukong’s support skills offer flat buffs that don’t scale off her stats, so you’ll want to focus on speed to make sure she can act more often.

Honkai Star Rail Yukong build – Best Light Cone

Star Rail’s early versions don’t have any 5-star Light Cones that suit Yukong, so we’ve opted for Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds as our top choice. Carve the Moon applies one of three effects at random when a battle begins, and while you can’t choose which one you get, they’re all helpful complements to Yukong’s abilities by buffing the party’s attack, critical damage, or energy regeneration rate.

If you have the paid Nameless Honor track unlocked, you can get this Light Cone once you hit tier 30.

Past and Future is a solid fit if you’ve got a good handle on party turn order. When the wearer uses their skill, the next ally to attack gets a hefty attack buff. Yukong’s skill buffs the party’s attack for two turns as it is, so if you manipulate turn order effectively, you can give your main damage dealer a substantial buff before they pull off a big attack.

Memories of the Past is a popular choice, though it only works effectively in specific circumstances. This one increases the wearer’s break effect, which is a nice fit for Yukong’s talent – but only if you’re facing a group of enemies with Imaginary weakness. You could also add Silver Wolf to your party if you have her, and run a mono-element party with Welt and Luocha. Again, it’s very situational.

On the 3-star side, we recommend Chorus. Chorus raises the party’s attack by a set amount once a battle starts.

Honkai Star Rail Yukong build – Best Relics

Most Relic sets in the version 1.0 patches don’t really suit support characters, but Yukong does well with Musketeer of Wild Wheat.

Two-piece effect: Raises attack by 10 percent

Four-piece effect: Raises speed by six percent and basic attack by 10 percent

The speed buff is small, but it helps Yukong act just a bit more frequently. Raising her attack and her basic attack damage makes her talent more powerful, since it’s the only ability that scales on her attack.

Focus on speed and attack for your substats.

Honkai Star Rail Yukong build – Best Ornaments

Fleet of the Ageless is a strong choice for Yukong and the entire party. It raises the wearer’s HP by a set amount and, once the wearer’s speed reaches 120 or higher, the whole party gets an attack buff.

Space Sealing Station is, as ever, a solid second option. It gives the wearer a 12 percent attack buff and then an additional 12 percent attack buff once their speed reaches 120 or higher.

Ideally, you’ll have energy regeneration for your Link Rope stat and attack or Imaginary damage for the sphere.

Is Yukong good in Honkai Star Rail?

Yukong is an excellent support character, though she needs a bit more effort than Tingyun and Asta to work well. Her skill creates the Roaring Bowstrings effect, which raises the party’s attack for the next two times an ally takes an action. It has two stacks, and unlike Tingyun’s buff that lasts for longer or Asta’s attack boost that degrades after her own turns, one stack disappears after any ally takes an action.

You can just fire her skill off and let anyone get the buff, but using Yukong’s skills effectively in endgame content involves planning ahead and managing your party’s turn order. Her technique ensures you start a battle with Roaring Bowstrings active, so make sure you use it before major fights.

Yukong’s ultimate deals Imaginary damage to one enemy and, if Roaring Bowstrings is active, raises the party’s critical hit rate and critical damage. Make sure to wait until you use her skill before firing off the ultimate. There’s rarely a benefit to using her ultimate as soon as it becomes available, unless you desperately need to break a foe.

Yukong’s talent gives her something to do in between using her skill and ultimate. It raises the power of her basic attack – which fits nicely with Musketeer of Wild Wheat – and deals additional Imaginary damage that scales with her attack.

Should I pull for Yukong?

If you’re reading this before or during Honkai Star Rail version 1.2, you may want to save your Jade for another character. HoYoverse is giving Yukong out for free during an event in version 1.2, which is handy considering there are only two other Imaginary characters in the game, and two of them are 5-star characters.

For any other time, yes, Yukong is definitely worth pulling for. She has more support potential than Asta and Tingyun, even if she’s a bit more difficult to use, and the added bonus of dealing imaginary damage is a significant help if you didn’t manage to get Luocha or Welt.

Check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list if you're curious who else might fit with with Yukong in your party. Challenge the Simulated Universe to test your party in safe situations, and make sure to raise your Equilibrium level level when it's time to start leveling up traces.