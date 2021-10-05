If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

1

The End is Nigh

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC - watch the final character reveal here

The final character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be revealed today.
You can find out who the final Super Smash Bros. and 86th character will be right here.

Game director Masahiro Sakurai suggests folks watch the stream, even if they don’t play the game, which means this could turn out to be a very interesting character reveal for Fighters Pass Vol. 2.

Tekken’s Kazuya Mishima was the most recent addition to the roster, and before that, Arms, Final Fantasy, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, and Minecraft characters were added.

The stream will kick off at 7am PT, 10am ET, 3pm UK.

The final character is expected to arrive in the game sometime soon.

