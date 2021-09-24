If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
82nd

Final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character to be revealed October 5

We're not too far off from the reveal of the final character to join the ever-expanding Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster.
One of Nintendo's many announcements during last night's massive Direct has been about Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Though it wasn't quite what fans were expecting, the news should still make many people happy.

We did not, unfortunately, get a trailer for the last character to join the game's roster, but Nintendo announced that it will be revealed on October 5. Masahiro Sakurai will be back to host the last 'Battling with...' showcase.

As always, you can expect Sakurai to show off how the fighter plays, and discuss what the team’s goals were when designing it / what the new fighter brings to the table. We’ll also get a look at the fighter’s Mii costumers, and of course, the release date. The show kicks off at 7am PT, 10am ET, 3pm UK on the day.

The new character will be the sixth release in the game's second Fighter Pass, and 82nd overall. That's it for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, ending years of DLC characters - certainly one for the history books.

You can watch the show on Nintendo’s YouTube channel.

