As Nintendo Switch 2 rumors swirl, it looks like Nintendo just boosted its studio roster

After working with Nintendo for many years, Bandai Namco has officially named its team that has worked on titles like Mario Kart 8 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

When you think about titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or Smash Bros. Ultimate, you'll understandably think of Nintendo, but you might not be aware that Bandai Namco played quite a major part in developing both titles - according to Bandai itself, it contributed about half of the visual assets for things like courses, characters, and machine parts on MK8. Now, Bandai Namco has finally given a name to the team that worked on these titles: Studio 2 & Studio S.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

As translated by VGC, the studio's new website has a statement that reads, "Bandai Namco Studio 2 & Studio S has been a studio specialising in contracted development projects. We have co-operated in the development of many world-class titles, such as Super Smash Bros, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Mario Kart Tour.

"As a group of professionals who do not compromise on quality, we will continue to produce world-class titles in the future. We are looking forward to the participation of highly motivated creators."

The team is apparently made up of 152 employees, 40% of which are artists, the rest being designers and programmers, and of the entire staff count 32% are new graduates. Outside of Mario Kart and Smash, the team has also assisted on titles like Arms and Mario Sports Superstars. Interestingly, there are also some job listings featured on the website, one of which mentions a "3D action game project commissioned by Nintendo," and another that will include "developing consumer games that will be commissioned by Nintendo." Certainly interesting given all of the Switch 2 rumours going around (that Nintendo won't comment on).

Just because this newly named studio is currently working on Nintendo projects doesn't mean you should expect a new Mario Kart or Smash Bros. anytime soon though, as MK8 only just wrapped up its DLC courses, and Ultimate is a tough act to follow, even if it's already five years old.