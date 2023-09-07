Switch 2 reportedly demoed with Unreal Engine 5 next-gen tech showpiece

According to a recent report, Nintendo has shown off the Switch 2, or whatever its successor might be called, to developers at Gamescom.

This comes from VGC , who said that behind closed doors select developers were shown presentations for the Switch 2. These presentations apparently included tech demos showing off how well the system will supposedly run. One of these was apparently a tech demo for Epic Games' The Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 tech demo from 2021. This demo was originally designed to show off what the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S could be capable of, with the Switch 2 version apparently also running on the Nintendo's target specs for it.

It was also apparently running using Nvidia's DLSS upscaling technology, typically something used for PC games, with advanced ray tracing turned on, alongside visuals that were apparently comparable to the PS5 and Xbox Series line.

These claims were also reported by Eurogamer, adding that Nintendo also showed an improved version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, specifically designed to make use of the followup console's stronger target specs. Eurogamer did note that there was no indication that a re-release of the game was planned, and that this was just a tech demo.

An earlier report from VGC also claimed that the Switch 2 would likely be released in late 2024, with the belief that it would still be usable in portable mode just like the current iteration. Though one reported downside is that it will launch with an LCD screen, a bit of a step back from the OLED version that arrived back in 2021.

Nintendo doesn't have much left coming out this year, though it does have Super Mario Bros. Wonder coming next week, which it recently showed off in a special Direct. Though it's somewhat of a bittersweet one, as Charles Martinet will not be voicing Mario, having recently announced he is stepping down from the role after almost 30 years portraying the red and blue plumber.