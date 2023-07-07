Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC finally lets us play as the Kingdom’s most powerful Magikoopa

During the June Nintendo Direct, fans of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe were treated to the reveal of Booster Course Pass Wave 5. Now, Nintendo has revealed the new tracks and other goodies racers can expect from July 12.

This particular installment of DLC isn’t just providing new Grand Prix Cups for players to race around, but some new playable characters to try out, too. This includes the Kingdom’s most powerful Magikoopa, but more on them later!

Pump up those tyres, Wave 5 is almost here! Eight additional courses and three returning characters come to the #MarioKart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass on 12/07.



First, there are eight new courses coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as part of two new Cups. Most of these tracks have been recycled from prior Mario Kart titles and livened up to suit Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s style, but there is one track that is completely brand-new! The Cups, and their associated tracks, are as follows:

Cherry Cup

Los Angeles Lap (Mario Kart Tour) Sunset Wilds (Mario Kart Super Circuit) Koopa Cape (Mario Kart Wii) Vancouver Velocity (Mario Kart Tour)

Feather Cup

Athens Dash (Mario Kart Tour) Daisy Cruiser (Mario Kart: Double Dash!!) Moonview Highway (Mario Kart Wii) Squeaky Clean Sprint

I’m not the biggest fan of Mario Kart Tour’s tracks, even if they do take inspiration from some rather scenic real-life points of interest. However, I’m overjoyed to see Moonview Highway from Mario Kart Wii make the cut; it’s no Waluigi Pinball, but it is a pretty track to drift around on. We’ll have to wait until July 12 to put the tracks to the test, however.

Alongside these new courses, you can also expect to welcome new characters: Petey Piranha, Kamek, and Wiggler.

Kamek is a fan-favourite baddie, being an advisor to Bowser and one of the more powerful members of the Koopa Troop. Alongside him arrives Petey Piranha, a mutant Piranha Plant antagonist who first appears in Super Mario Sunshine. Last, but not least, we’ll also be welcoming the adorable Wiggler, this charming caterpillar gets pretty angry when someone is in his way, so he’ll no doubt be fun to race against.

Now, give us some new karts to ride around in, Nintendo! What do you reckon to Wave 5 of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Pass DLC? Any tracks, or characters, you’re especially looking forward to trying?