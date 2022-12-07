If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
BLUE SHELLS FTW

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe free update adds custom item selection

Comes alongside the release of Wave 3 content.
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Nintendo has released a free update for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe that lets you choose which items appear on the race courses.

Available to all players, it adds a custom item selection for select multiplayer modes and offline versus races. You can also give some items out in Team Races and Battles.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 3 release date

Blue shells, anyone?

The update arrives alongside Booster Course Pass Wave 3, which includes eight new courses and two Cups.

With the addition of the Wave 3 courses, 24 of the 48 courses in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass are now available for play. These courses previously appeared in Mario Kart games across Wii, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and Mario Kart Tour.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe content drops will continue through 2023. You can access it via a paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. Alternatively, you can purchase the Booster Course Pass for $24.99 in the Nintendo eShop.

Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Become a VG247 supporter and get your first month for £1!

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a VG247 subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

See more information
Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch