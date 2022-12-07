Mario Kart 8 Deluxe free update adds custom item selection

Nintendo has released a free update for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe that lets you choose which items appear on the race courses.

Available to all players, it adds a custom item selection for select multiplayer modes and offline versus races. You can also give some items out in Team Races and Battles.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 3 release date

Blue shells, anyone?

The update arrives alongside Booster Course Pass Wave 3, which includes eight new courses and two Cups.

With the addition of the Wave 3 courses, 24 of the 48 courses in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass are now available for play. These courses previously appeared in Mario Kart games across Wii, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and Mario Kart Tour.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe content drops will continue through 2023. You can access it via a paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. Alternatively, you can purchase the Booster Course Pass for $24.99 in the Nintendo eShop.