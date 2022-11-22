Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 3 lands on December 7

Eight more courses are coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe when Wave 3 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC releases on December 7.

With the addition of Wave 3 courses, 24 of the 48 courses in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass will be available to play.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — Booster Course Pass - Wave 3 release date

Wave 3 tracks include Peach Gardens (Nintendo DS), and Merry Mountain, which features seasonal sights and sounds as you cruise around the track’s snow-kissed peaks and tall pines. There’s also the London Loop track from the Mario Kart Tour mobile game, along with the Rainbow Road course (3DS), just to name a few.

This batch of content features the Rock Cup and the Moon Cup, with classic courses appearing from the Mario Kart series across Wii, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and Mario Kart Tour games in the series.

Here's what's included in Wave 3:

Rock Cup

London Loop - Drift around familiar landmarks in this England-inspired course, originating from the mobile game Mario Kart Tour.

Boo Lake (GBA) - This Boo-filled track is set on a haunted lake that originated in Mario Kart: Super Circuit!

Rock Rock Mountain (3DS) – Sharp turns and bouncing boulders are part of this high-altitude course and you can ramp over a warp pipe to put wind in your sails.

Wii Maple Treeway (Wii) - Enjoy fall foliage as you race across massive trees on this course from Mario Kart Wii - just don’t disturb the Wigglers.

Moon Cup

Berlin Byways - Watch out for falling Whomps and Thwomps as you make your way around this course that originated in Mario Kart Tour.

Peach Gardens (DS) - Chirping birds, bopping Chain Chomps, and fields of flowers fill this course set in the gardens of Peach’s castle.

Merry Mountain - Drive through snowy hills on this festive-looking course from Mario Kart Tour.

Rainbow Road (DS) - This course winds and twists around multiple planetoids and originated in Mario Kart 7.

With the upcoming launch of Wave 3, which will join Wave 1 and Wave 2, half of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass courses will be playable, with another 24 coming next year. The roster of currently available courses already includes Coconut Mall (Wii), Choco Mountain (N64), Waluigi Pinball (DS), Mushroom Gorge (Wii), and Mario Kart Tour courses Sky-High Sundae, Ninja Hideaway, New York Minute and Tokyo Blur, and more.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass includes six separate waves, with eight courses, each released by the end of 2023.

You can pick up the Booster Course Pass, and its 48 additional courses, as each of the six waves become available. The content is included with a paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership or by purchasing the Booster Course Pass for $24.99 in Nintendo eShop.