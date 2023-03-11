If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is getting 5 more characters

More racers for the roster.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
Published on

With Wave 4 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC out in the wild, players have noticed the character selector screen is missing a few entries.

These entries are denoted by five question marks, indicating more racers are coming in the future.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Wave 4 release date

There are at least two more DLC waves slated to release, so it appears Nintendo will have to drop multiple racers per wave.

The latest character to be added to the game was Birdo, who came with Wave 4, which also added the Fruit Cup and Boomerang Cups, composed of Tour Amsterdam Drift, GBA Riverside Park, Wii DK Summit, Yoshi’s Island, Tour Bangkok Rush, DS Mario Circuit, GCN Waluigi Stadium, and Tour Singapore Speedway.

Booster Course Packs feature classic courses appearing from the Mario Kart series across Wii, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and Mario Kart Tour games in the series.

The Pass includes six separate waves, each with eight courses, all to be released by the end of 2023. You can pick up the Booster Course Pass with a paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership or by purchasing the Booster Course Pass for $24.99 in Nintendo eShop.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

