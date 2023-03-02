Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 4 zooms onto Switch this month

Nintendo has announced a release date for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 4.

The next eight courses that are part of Wave 4 of the Booster Course Pass DLC will release on March 9.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Wave 4 Release Date

The newly added Fruit Cup and Boomerang Cups are composed of Tour Amsterdam Drift, GBA Riverside Park, Wii DK Summit, Yoshi’s Island, Tour Bangkok Rush, DS Mario Circuit, GCN Waluigi Stadium and Tour Singapore Speedway.

A new playable character, Birdo, will also be added to the game in this wave of the DLC.

Previous Booster Course Packs, Waves 1-3, feature classic courses appearing from the Mario Kart series across Wii, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and Mario Kart Tour games in the series.

The roster of currently available courses already include Coconut Mall (Wii), Choco Mountain (N64), Waluigi Pinball (DS), Peach Gardens (DS), Merry Mounatin, Mushroom Gorge (Wii), Maple Treeway (Wii), Rock Rock Mountain (3DS), and Mario Kart Tour courses Sky-High Sundae, Ninja Hideaway, New York Minute and Tokyo Blur, and plenty more.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass includes six separate waves, each with eight courses, all to be released by the end of 2023.

You can pick up the Booster Course Pass with a paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership or by purchasing the Booster Course Pass for $24.99 in Nintendo eShop.