The final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character is Sora from Kingdom Hearts

One of the most requested characters, Sora will arrive in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Back in February of last year, rumors stated Nintendo wanted to add Sora as a character to the game, but the request was denied by Disney Japan. So either the rumor wasn't true or Nintendo and Disney worked something out. Game director Masahiro Sakurai said during today's stream it took a bit of work and time to include him, more so than other fighters, so maybe the rumor was true after all.

Either way, this is good news for fans who have been asking for the character for quite a while, and fans of Kingdom Hearts in general.

In the game, Sora will have both English and Japanese voices, various color variants, and can use the magic spells Firaga, Thundaga and Blizzaga. Each time magic is used, you can see which magic type is ready to use next and the game will automatically cycle to it.

Sora can also use moves such as Aerial Attack, Sonic Blade, Counterattack, and Sealing the Keyhole. Overall, his controls are very close to how he was controlled in the original Kingdom Hearts.

In the new stage, Hollow Bastion, from Rising Falls, the castle in the distance. This is the castle Maleficent resided in toward the end of the original Kingdom Hearts. The stage is simple with one platform in the center and will go near the castle during battle. The stage doesn't just float around the castle, because if time is running out or there is low stock, the stage will transition to a background with a familair world inside the heart.

It's called Dive to the Heart, and various character will appear such as Riku, Roxas, Xion, Terra, Ventus, and Aqua.

As far as the new music for the stage is concerned, it will feature central themes from the series such as Night of Fate, Destiny's Force, Shrouding Dark Cloud, Hand in Hand, and others with nine songs total There aren't any new tracks, but if you have save data from Kingdom Heats: Melody of Memory, you will also recieve the song Dearly Beloved - Swing Version as an extra bonus.

There is one arranged song, and it's of Hand in Hand and is used for the victory fanfare that plays when you win a battle. Original game composer Yoki Shimomura specifically created it for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Then, there are the spirits. They are Kairi, Ventus, Aqua, Riku, Terra, Xion, Axel, and Roxas.

Sora is part of the Challenger Pack 11 DLC which can be purchased for a suggested retail price of $29.99. Sora will be available on October 18.