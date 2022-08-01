Masahiro Sakurai's Smash Ultimate screenshots to run out sometime in August

Technically, Smash Bros. Ultimate and new content for it all came to an end back in October 2021, when Kingdom Hearts' Sora was introduced to the fighting game. However, Smash has continued to live on not just through its loyal community, but through the creative screenshots of its director, Masahiro Sakurai.

Sakurai started, and committed to, a long-standing tradition of posting screenshots from the game to Twitter every day. These screenshots in particular have been of great joy and amusement to many Smash fans, simply due to the fact that Sakurai manages to capture characters and environments so perfectly in each of them. The below shot is definitely a perfect example of how passionate the Wii Fit trainers can get about a fight.

pic.twitter.com/oXIVF25Equ — 桜井 政博 / Masahiro Sakurai (@Sora_Sakurai) July 22, 2022

That said, the playful tradition is set to come to an end. In a recent tweet, Masahiro Sakurai shared that it looks as though he'll run out of screenshots this August. He claims that he'd even taken an additional 200 screenshots towards the end of development, making it hard to believe they're gone so quickly.

Posting daily Smash Ultimate screens has been part of my workday ritual for a while now...but it's looking like I'll run out sometime in August.



I even took around 200 new ones as we were wrapping up development, so it's hard to believe they're already gone. Time sure does fly! pic.twitter.com/MbIGtcRJxI — 桜井 政博 / Masahiro Sakurai (@Sora_Sakurai) August 1, 2022

As said by Sakurai himself, time sure does fly. With the screenshots suspected to end in August, we can assume there's less than thirty left to for us to rejoice over.

Fans are obviously upset that there won't be any more screenshots to look forward to following August, but the majority are just thankful for Sakurai's time and efforts on the whole. Honestly, the responses to Sakurai's tweet are incredibly heart-warming, and feature plenty of Kirby content to keep a simply pink puff ball fan like me appeased.

As for what's next for Mr. Sakurai beyond Smash Bros. Ultimate screenshots, the creator revealed back in March that they're working on something new, but this project is not related to game production. As to what it could be, we'll have to wait and see.