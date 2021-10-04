Sakurai encourages everyone to watch Smash Bros.' final character reveal 'even if you don't play'

The final character coming to Smash Bros. Ultimate has the weight of the world on its shoulders – and game director Masahiro Sakurai knows that. In a new tweet, the infamously hard-working developer has encouraged gaming fans around the world to tune in to the final character reveal, “even if [they] don’t play the game”. It's going to be something special, right?

In a tweet, Sakurai noted that the character is going to be an interesting one for gaming fans, no matter their interest in Smash Bros. specifically.

“In just one day, the last fighter of Smash Bros. Ultimate will be announced,” he said. “Even if you don’t play the game, if you’re interested in gaming I’d like to recommend you watch it.”

In a follow-up tweet, he added: “The new fighter may be a character that you don’t know or different from what you expected. But I hope you enjoy the broadcast itself and I had fun recording it.” (Via VGC).

This will be the final character added to the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster, and will add on to a varied set of DLC characters – including Kazuya from Tekken, Persona 5’s Joker and Final Fantasy 7’s Sephiroth – that have joined the game since its release back in 2018.

“Finally, the next DLC fighter will be the last one,” Sakurai reiterated back in June. “There won’t be any more after that. It’ll be a while before that announcement, but it’ll be available this year as planned, so please be patient. It seems like the team will have to complete this project at home, right up until the end.”

It's worth mentioning that the new DLC character will take the roster up to 82 characters – we don't blame Nintendo for wrapping up development at that point. The game is famed for its crossovers and insistence on getting characters from all corners of gaming into the title, so we're excited to see where the developer has drawn inspiration from, this time.

During the broadcast, you can expect Sakurai to show off how the fighter plays, and discuss what the team’s goals were when designing it / what the new fighter brings to the table. We’ll also get a look at the fighter’s Mii costumers, and of course, the release date.