Stalker 2 has been delayed to December

GSC Game World has postponed the release of Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl to December 8.

Originally slated to release on April 28, the studio said it will spend the additional seven months to fulfill its vision and achieve the desired state of the game.

Calling the game its biggest project in the history of the studio, GSC Game World said the game will require thorough testing and polishing, so development should take "as long as necessary" to release a properly finished product.

In Stalker 2, the Zone will be yours to explore as a post-apocalyptic open-world and one of the biggest ones to date for the series.

Both monsters and factions that inhabit the Zone will be constantly interacting with each other. The previous Stalker games introduced A-Life - a living world simulating the system. The reimagined version of this system, which is being called A-Life 2.0, will control the state of the world and the behavior of characters and mutants, making the Zone ever-changing and alive. Countless events and encounters will happen, even if you are not around to witness them.

Decisions you make will cause not only short-term outcomes but influence the world itself.

The game will only be available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X/S, Steam, and the Epic Games Store at launch. If you plan on picking it up for PC, here are the preliminary PC specs.