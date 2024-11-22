Stalker 2 boasts a huge, sprawling wasteland packed with anomalies, artifacts, and some very bizarre goings-on. You’ll have likely already noticed how much sprinting from A to B the game contains, and how many Energy Drinks traveling can often have you consuming. Fortunately, fast travel exists.

Fast travel plays out a little differently in Stalker 2 than it does in many other games, though. You can’t just open up your map, select a location, and get going. Instead, you’ll need to track down and cough up some Coupons to Guides, who can safely lead you wherever you need to go. Here’s how to fast travel in Stalker 2.

How to fast travel in Stalker 2

To fast travel in Stalker 2, you will need to track down and speak to an NPC known as a Guide. These particular NPCs are found at major settlements across the Zone — where you’ll find Traders, Technicians, and other handy NPCs.

A Guide’s specific map marker resembles a target or crosshair, and upon speaking to one of them, they will be able to take you to most major settlements you have already paid a visit to. Prepare to cough up some of your hard-earned Coupons though, as a Guide’s help traveling across the map will set you back upwards of 1000 Coupons, depending on where you're going.

Known Guides in Stalker 2 can be found in the following settlements:

Uncle Lyonya - Zalissya, Lesser Zone

- Zalissya, Lesser Zone Bonkers - Slag Heap, Garbage

- Slag Heap, Garbage Machine - Shelter, Wild Islands

- Shelter, Wild Islands Jager - Cement Factory

- Cement Factory Toadstool - Chemical Plant

- Chemical Plant Wolf - Rookie Village, Cordon

It’s also worth noting that your fast travel options can be limited as you progress with the game’s story. For example, if a particular settlement is being attacked, it may be temporarily unavailable. Or if it just so happens that a settlement’s Guide has been killed — either by you or a different attacker — you’ll lose access to their services.

