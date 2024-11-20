Anomalies in Stalker 2 are bizarre, often dangerous, occurrences within the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone that you’ll want to avoid for the most part. That said, these anomalies are sometimes so strange and so interesting that it’s hard to peel your eyes away from them, but if you wish to survive in Stalker 2, you’ll need to keep your wits about you.

Below, we’ve detailed all of the anomalies we've found in Stalker 2 so far so you can quench your curiosity without necessarily becoming a victim to these twisted nightmares. That said, some of these are unavoidable as you progress with Stalker 2’s story, so good luck!

All Stalker 2 anomalies explained

First things first, when it comes to identifying and avoiding anomalies in Stalker 2, don’t forget to use your trusty Scanner and some Bolts (you can equip these by pressing ‘Q’ on your keyboard, while holding ‘Tab’). You have Bolts in infinite supply, so there’s no downside to using them to reveal anomalies and thus, make your way around them safely… for the most part.

You can also use anomalies to your advantage rather than ignoring them entirely. Are some mutants or bandits following you? Lure them into a nearby anomaly and watch the Zone do the hard work for you… good luck looting their bodies with the anomaly nearby, though.

Burners and Comets

These thermal anomalies, Burners, present themselves as small fire traps on the ground or in barrels. They’re easily avoided, but in some instances, a seemingly-sentient bit of lava — known as a Comet — will spawn and begin following you. You can run from this with ease, usually.

Springboards

These gravitational anomalies look quite similar to the above shard traps, but tend to be clouds of small rocks. Rather than piercing you and making you bleed, these gravitational anomalies instead send you flying if you get too close. They’re quite similar to the below anomalies, Whirligig’s and Vortexes, but have a unique appearance that makes them easier to identify.

Whirligigs and Vortexes

These gravitational anomalies consist of transparent, almost invisible, orbs. If you get too close, these anomalies can suck you up and throw you around, dealing a good chunk of damage. Use bolts to extinguish them and quickly run by, or simply walk around them; keep your distance!

Vortexes are larger than Whirligig’s, but both gravitational anomalies can quickly kill you if you don’t avoid them or flee their grasp quick enough.

Flashbangs

These electric anomalies are bright exploding anomalies that spawn on top of you when you entire their domain, dealing significant damage. While they do literally spawn right in front of you, their damage drops off as you move away like a grenade, so if you stay on your toes you can dilute the hurt somewhat. Even so, stock up on healing items.

Electro

These electric anomalies appear as small areas with electric currents on the ground. These are a different type of electric anomaly to Flashbangs that are much less aggressive, but you still want to dispatch a Bolt and run through them, or run around them entirely.

Shard Traps

These gravitational anomalies appear as clouds of glass shards, and when you run through or near them, you will be afflicted with the Bleeding status effect. Patch yourself up with some Bandages and avoid these where possible. You’ll find that simply avoiding them is the answer to countering most anomalies.

Fruit Punch (Acid Pools)

These chemical anomalies are pools of acidic gunk that don’t pose too much of a threat provided you don’t stand directly in them. Be sure to have something to reduce RADS equipped to your hotbar though, as you’ll need it while maneuvering around these anomalies.

Bubbles

These gravitational anomalies are massive bubbles that burst into smaller bubbles when hit by bolts, ammo, and yes, you. They move slowly towards you when in their proximity, so it’s a good idea to lure them out of the way, then pop them so they can’t chase you.

