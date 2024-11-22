The objective to ‘Take shelter from the Emission’ will crop up regularly as you play through Stalker 2’s story and get to know the perilous Zone inside and out. This recurring quest requires you, Skif, to go ahead and seek out safety during an anomalous storm, before it ends up killing you (or, in my instance, crashing your game).

Fortunately, given the fact Emissions occur semi-frequently, taking shelter from one isn’t too difficult to do. You just want to hope you aren’t in the middle of a particularly tough outdoor fight, and if you are, it might be wise to start running away. Without further ado, here’s how to take shelter from the Emission in Stalker 2.

How to take shelter from the Emission in Stalker 2

Whenever an Emission is set to occur in Stalker 2, a new main mission objective will appear on your screen: ‘Take shelter from the Emission’. On top of this, an NPC will also announce that the Emission is coming via your radio; this is your cue to stop what you’re doing and find safety as soon as possible.

At the very beginning of Stalker 2, the game will prompt you to hide in an underground bunker in Zalissya. Where should you take shelter if you’re miles away from Zalissya, though?

Emissions turn the sky red and stormy. | Image credit: VG247

Fortunately, you can take shelter from an Emission by camping out in near enough any secure building in the Zone. I’ve spent my time hiding away in major settlement buildings for the most part, but you can keep yourself safe from the effects of an emission in the various houses, caves, and other buildings you find around the map. There will also be storm shelters marked on your map with an orange exclamation mark when an Emission is set to start; these are guaranteed to be safe spots to seek shelter.

You then want to wait the Emission out until an NPC announces on the radio that the storm is over, or until your mission objective is marked as complete. These tend to last a few minutes, and if you happen to take shelter in a building you haven’t looted yet, that time will fly. Alternatively, this is a good opportunity to go about organising your inventory or plotting what you wish to do next.

