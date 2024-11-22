Stalker 2 has you exploring the gargantuan, and perilous, Chornobyl Exclusion Zone, and if you wish to survive and see the game through to the end, you’re going to want to loot, loot some more, kill some guys, and get more loot. But what should you do with all the loot you don’t need? Take it to a Trader, of course.

Traders across the Zone will buy just about anything in exchange for Coupons, and considering Coupons can bag us gear upgrades, fast-travel options, and more, you’ll want to visit them regularly to offload your junk and buy any resources you need. Below, we have noted all known Trader locations in Stalker 2, and will update this page as and when we discover more!

Stalker 2 Trader locations

Traders are largely found at the major settlements across the Zone in Stalker 2, with most settlements being home to at least one if not multiple NPCs for you to sell your junk to. We’ve listed Traders, and where to find them, based on the region they can be found in.

Approach a Trader and press 'E' while in conversation with them to trade. | Image credit: GSC Game World/VG247

Once you find a Trader, press 'E' while in conversation with them to see what they have for sale, and to sell your goods to them.

Image credit: GSC Game World/VG247

Zalissya

In the Lesser Zone’s Zalissya, there are two Traders you can visit. There’s Hamster, who you’ll have been made to meet as part of the Stalker Wisdom side mission at the beginning of the game, and Warlock, the local barkeep.

Image credit: GSC Game World/VG247

Garbage

In Garbage’s Slag Heap, there’s your main trader, Huron, and a secondary trader, Boozer the barkeep.

In Garbage’s The Brood, there’s also Bruise for you to trade with.

Image credit: GSC Game World/VG247

Zaton

In Zaton’s Icarus, you’ll be able to trade with Sgt. Khotoyev, who is found in the main building in the area; you’ll have a few main mission objectives here that later lead you to either Skadovsk or Shevchenko, so you won’t miss out on any of these traders.

In Zaton’s Shevchenko, you can trade with Beard, or the barkeep, Bobber.

In Zaton’s Skadovsk, there are multiple NPC’s to trade with, but Sonya Kalyna is the main trader in this area.

Other Traders

There are plenty of other traders to be found across the Zone in Stalker 2, but I haven’t quite run into all of them yet. We’ll update this list with more Trader locations soon!

