As you explore the Zone in Stalker 2, it won’t be too long before you run into your first Controller. These are gruesome, hostile mutants are incredibly tanky, and capable of manipulating your mind. They can pose quite the threat if you don’t have enough ammo or Psi-Protection to take them on, but that’s where this guide comes in.

During the Ad Astra Per Aspera mission, you’ll be tasked with disabling multiple Psi-Emitters, most of which are accompanied by Controllers who’ll try to put a stop to you. This is where having a little additional protection will make your life much easier, so here’s exactly where to get a Psi-Protection Suit in Stalker 2.

Where to get a Psi Protection Suit in Stalker 2

The Ad Astra Per Aspera mission in Stalker 2 will require you to disable multiple Psi-Emitters in The Swamps region, and having a Psi-Protection Suit — as the mission’s optional objective suggests you get — will aid with getting this objective completed quickly and safely.

The additional Psi-Protection will help mitigate the effects of the Controllers you’ll be running into for the most part, allowing you to go about finding and turning off the Psi-Emitters across The Swamps without the motion-sickness inducing effects of the enemies and emitters.

One of the best Psi-Protection suits — the SEVA-I suit which comes with 1.5 Psi-Protection — that you can quite easily get your hands on is found in the southwestern portion of the Stalker 2 map. More specifically, at the Arms Depot in the region of Duga.

You want to approach the Depot, marked on the below map, from the southern side. Approaching from the north or northwest will likely see you killed in a single shot by guards.

Image credit: GSC Game World/VG247

Once at the Arms Depot, the main challenge you will face at the Arms Depot is in the form of a Burer Mutant, and it’s up to you how you’d like to deal with it. If you’re well-armed, you can spend some time killing the creature. Alternatively, you can instead attempt to lure the creature from out of the Arms Depot, and then make your way inside.

The Burer Mutant is capable of controlling all of the weapons inside of the Arms Depot, and can even take control of your own weapon if you’re not careful. I lured the Mutant outside before doing what I needed to do inside, and spam-used Med Kits while I was at it.

Image credit: GSC Game World/VG247

Once safely inside the Arms Depot, interact with the Generator at the opposite end of the room.

Image credit: GSC Game World/VG247

Then, go upstairs to a small control room and press the red button. You’ll want to run to the opposite side of the main room again, where a cell will have been unlocked. In the cell, you’ll find the Journalist’s Stash (which will have been marked on your map), and just to the left of it, the SEVA-I Suit can be collected from a green locker.

Image credit: GSC Game World/VG247

It’s also worth noting that the Ad Astra Per Aspera mission can be completed without getting a Psi-Protection Suit, but you will need to keep a careful eye on your HP — and consider using Psi-Blockers — to prevent you from succumbing to the effects of the Controller and Psi-Emitters.

