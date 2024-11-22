Stalker 2 Electric Field stash code

Across the Zone in Stalker 2, which is gargantuan in size, you’ll find various stashes and secret loot spots. Some will be marked on your map, while others are left for you to come across naturally, and all of them help out our lonely stalker, Skif, on his journey. Whether it’s arming yourself with medicines, food, or brand new gear, stashes are one thing you want to keep an eye out for while completing your missions.

The Electric Field features one such stash that requires a code to access, but this code is nowhere to be found. Usually, main missions grant us the codes we need via notes or intel from other NPCs, but this time around, there’s no clues… unless you look at the map. Here’s the Electric Field stash code in Stalker 2.

Stalker 2 Electric Field safe stash code

The Electric Field stash is found near Slag Heap, Garbage in Stalker 2, on the second floor of the main building. To crack the code for the keypad leading to the stash, you’ll need to do a little creative thinking.

Collect the USB from the rooftop to reveal the stash location and clue for the code to access it. | Image credit: GSC Game World/VG247

First things first, head up to the roof of the main building using the ladder. Just up ahead will be some Water and a USB stick (as well as some electric anomalies). Once you retrieve the USB Stick, the Electric Field stash — and the clue to cracking the code for it — is then placed on your map.

Head inside the main building and up to the second floor, where you will find a Keypad beside a locked safe.

The Electric Field is a short walk east of Slag Heap. | Image credit: GSC Game World/VG247

Look at the description of the Electric Field stash on your map next. It reads: “It’s a good hiding place. I’m surprised the electronics are still functional. Hopefully they still are… anyway, the code is stick, cobra, porthole, infinity.”

This code — stick, cobra, porthole, infinity — is made up of words that are supposed to resemble the numbers in the code in some way. The code, therefore, is 1708, with each word representing the following digits:

Stick: 1

Cobra: 7

Porthole: 0

Infinity: 8

Stick, porthole, and infinity are all straight-forward enough, but Cobra required a little more trial and error. Though, if you look at an image of a cobra and how their large heads tend to be at an angle compared to their bodies, it makes sense!

The stash will contain some general items to help you keep progressing through the zone, but nothing exceptional worth noting. We could all use more Energy Drinks though, so that’s a small win!

