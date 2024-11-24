Good news, Stalker 2 fans, that much needed first patch is on the way, and GSC Game World has shared what you can expect from it

Stalker 2 is obviously struggling with some bugs at the moment, but GSC Game World has shared word of an incoming patch that should fix some of them.

When Stalker 2 finally arrived earlier this week, it arrived in a bit of a rough state, though our own Connor was able to forgive all that in his review of the game. The game did receive a bit of a mixed reaction elsewhere, but it has been doing very well on Steam, and modders quickly got to work on that stuttering issue. Thankfully, there are some official improvements on the way too, as over on the game's official Steam page, developer GSC Game World has shared that a patch will be arriving in the next week, the first one post-launch.

"The game has been out for several days now (it’s still surreal to say that), and we’ve been following your feedback in all possible forms carefully," the post reads. "To the more than one million stalkers in the Zone, thanks for playing — that means the world to us. We are sure you have things to handle in the Zone, but so do we." The post doesn't go into a huge amount of detail towards every single issue the game has, but it does have a good overview of what you can expect from the patch.

For one, some crash fixes are coming, for things like memory allocation failures. Main question progression will also be tightened up to get rid of bugs blocking progressions, with things like NPCs getting stuck in objects or there being incorrect quest markers. You can expect some gameplay and balance adjustments, like NPC behaviour and weapon price changes, as well as some cutscene and visual fixes. There's a few other details, but you can read those for yourself.

Importantly, a note was also shared at the end about a couple of issues that'll be addressed in future patches, one of those being analogue sticks having some dead zones in certain cases. The other is for the game's A-Life system, which has been a sticking point for a lot of players - there's no word on when the patch for these issues is coming, so you'll just have to hold out for a while longer.