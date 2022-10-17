Someone managed to get PT on a non-jailbroken PS5, and it actually works

Just last week, we told you all about how someone managed to jailbreak the PS5, and of course, people began installing PT on their consoles as a result. PT, the demo for the since called Silent Hills game, is a bit of an enigma in 2022.

It's not exactly PT, but it's fitting. Here's a throwback to the original Silent Hill.

PT arrived as an obscure demo in 2014. It wasn’t until a short while later that someone figured the enigma out, and realised it was for an upcoming Silent Hill game. Then, Silent Hills was cancelled after a fallout between Konami and Hideo Kojima, leaving PT to be removed from the PlayStation Store and to fade into obscurity.

That said, people have been chasing the PT high ever since. There’s been various PC clones of the demo, many of them great but none of them perfect, and of course, in light of news regarding a jailbreak for the PS5, many tried their luck at installing PT once more. Sadly, the game could be installed, but there was no way of running it. Until now, anyway.

Streamer and modder, Lance McDonald, has managed to finally get PT running on a non-jailbroken PS5, and he’s been sharing the entire process with anyone interested over on his Twitch channel.

hahahahhHAHHAHA I got P.T. working on a fully updated, non-jailbroken PlayStation 5! Eat shit, Konami! This console has never been jailbroken, I was able to transfer a hacked PS4 emulator from a different jailbroken PS5 using USB backup to unlock the game on my main PS5! pic.twitter.com/fDTklXVg1n — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) October 17, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

So, how has Lance managed it? Well, I’ll be honest, it’s not something many of us are going to be able to do. So, don’t get your hopes up that you’ll be playing PT tonight. Basically, Lance needed to legitimately own PT on a PSN account. He then activated his PSN account on a jailbroken PS5 console and a normal, non-jailbroken console, and was able to go ahead and install the PKG file for the demo on the normal PS5.

This, obviously, required Lance to back up a lot of files he didn’t want to lose. And that’s because, ultimately, you can try this if you happen to have two PS5s knocking about. However, this comes with its risks of your account being banned.

This discovery comes at the perfect time, really, considering news of an upcoming Silent Hill reveal was finally unveiled by Konami last night.