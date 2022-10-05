The PS5 has been jailbroken, so obviously people have gone and installed PT

Certain clever computer wizards have managed to jailbreak the PS5, albeit in a limited capacity where you’re only able to install software, but not launch it. Nonetheless, this limited jailbreak has allowed some out there to jump in and install the long dead but dearly missed PT onto their PS5 consoles. It’s just a shame they can’t actually boot it up and play it.

This jailbreak was released to the public by Twitter user Specter via a Github link. This jailbreak only works on PS5 consoles running the 4.03 firmware or lower, which would on be present on any PS5 that hasn't been updated past October 2021. As such, chances are the PS5 sitting next to you (if you’re lucky enough to have one) can't be jailbroken using this method.

You know a good PS5 game? Deathloop. It's now on Xbox consoles if you didn't know, which our video fella Jim breaks down here in a timely manner.

However, if you are able to get the jailbreak working, you’re able to get into the PS5 debug menu and download various PS4 files on your system. This includes the mysterious PT, as shown by Twitter user Lance Mcdonald (see below), which was removed from sale years ago as a result of a fallout between Hideo Kojima and Konami, which resulted in the cancellation of the highly-anticipated Silent Hills.

The Twitter user did this using a USB stick containing the files, which allowed them to bypass all barriers except from “a second blacklist” that apparently exists on the PS5, which stops you from launching the game. According to Lance, there is no way to currently bypass this final barrier to glorious PT replayability.

It's... beautiful.



The PlayStation 5 has been jailbroken. pic.twitter.com/54fvBGoQGw — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) October 3, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

For those at Sony, a jailbroken system likely brings up bad memories of the PS Vita, a system so ravaged by jailbreaks that many found themselves with a portable media player, emulation machine, PSP library and more. It was brilliant for those were able to jailbreak their own systems, but for Sony it was a right headache. It’s safe to say they’ll be keeping tabs on this and other jailbreaking attempts in the future.

What do you think? Do you believe people will someday burst through the walls and get PT running on PS5s? Or is it impossible, a console modder’s great mystery? Let us know below