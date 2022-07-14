Skate gets an official title and will be a free-to-play game with cross-play and cross-progression

The next Skate game will not be titled Skate 4, but skate. - yes, skate with a period.

That's according to the game's developer and publisher, Full Circle and Electronic Arts.

In the premiere episode of The Board Room today, a series where the developers provide an inside look at skate's development, the team shared updates and answered some community questions.

The team touches upon the title, which is just "skate." and the return of the franchise in general.

The show also goes over the game's free-to-play microtransaction-based business model to fund the continued development of the game. Microtransactions will more than likely just pertain to cosmetics, as Full Circle is taking inspiration from another EA game, Apex Legends.

Platforms were also discussed, with it being revealed that the game will come to PC, current-gen, and new-gen with cross-play and cross-progression.

Full Circle also talked about how interested parties can become an Insider, which will allow you to playtest the game.

The closed playtests will see you playing early versions of the game and providing feedback throughout development. As development progresses, the team will scale things to ensure a smooth experience, which means the studio cannot guarantee how soon you will get to play.

A release date was not provided today, and the only window we have for it is "when it's ready."