It sounds as though EA is ready to show off Skate 4, according to a report.

Sources speaking with Try Hard's Tom Henderson have said EA is ready to give the world a look at the next entry in the series.

The game is reportedly just called Skate and is further along in development than previously thought when leaked footage surfaced back in April. Apparently, the leaked footage showed a game very early in development, and quite a few months old at that.

Skate 4, which is what we're calling it for now, was announced as in early development during the EA Play Live 2020 showcase by franchise director Deran Chung and creative director Chris Parry who said that fans of the series had commented it "into existence."

The following January, EA formed Vancouver-based studio Full Circle, stating it would be working on Skate 4. The studio is under the leadership of Daniel McCulloch, the former head of Xbox Live at Microsoft.

While next to nothing is known about the game, EA hinted during a June 2020 call to investors Skate 4 could contain an open-world with “user-generated content and interaction.”

The last game in the series, Skate 3, was released in May 2010 and came with features new to the series such as a park builder, and a choice of difficulty modes.

If you are into skating games, and need something to hold you over until Skate 4 is released, give the incredible OlliOlli World a try.