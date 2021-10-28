Crystal Dynamics and Prime Gaming are giving away Rise of the Tomb Raider on PC to all Prime members.

Prime members will be able to download the game for free November 1-14.

To nab your free copy, before November 14 hits, head over to Prime Gaming, select Games with Prime, and choose the Rise of the Tomb Raider offer.

The freebie is part of Square Enix and Crystal Dynamic's celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the Tomb Raider franchise, which also encompasses a sale on various platforms.

As part of the celebration, many Tomb Raider games and add-ons on Steam, Humble Bundle, Green Man Gaming, GOG.com, the Square Enix Store, the Xbox Games Store, and the PlayStation Store are on sale. During the sale, you can get a discount of up to 89%. Interested folks need only visit the online store of their choice and search for Tomb Raider to see what deals are available on their platform.

Launched in October 1996, the Tomb Raider series of videogames has sold over 85 million copies worldwide across more than 20 titles and has won dozens of industry awards.

Its protagonist, Lara Croft, has since become one of the most recognizable characters in the world as well as a global icon for tens of millions of people. Tomb Raider is also a pop-culture franchise, spawning three movies, several comic book series, a variety of merchandise, and soon a new animated television series.

Picking up after the events of the Tomb Raider rebooted trilogy, the animated series will chart Lara’s next chapter as she becomes the tomb raider that she is destined to become.

The series is in development with Netflix and Legendary Television alongside Powerhouse Animation, the studio behind Castlevania, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, and Blood of Zeus.

Hayley Atwell (Captain America, Mission: Impossible 7) will be the voice of Lara Croft, and Allen Maldonado (Heels, The Wonder Years) will be the voice of tech expert and colleague Zip. Earl Baylon will reprise his role from the video game as the voice of one of Lara’s most-trusted friends, Jonah Maiava.