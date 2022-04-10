Tomb Raider reboot writer Rhianna Pratchett woud like it if Lara had "less father issues" in next game

Former Tomb Raider writer Rhianna Pratchett has said she would like Lara Croft to have a touch less father issues in the next game.

Pratchett recently spoke with Eurogamer at this week's BAFTA Games Awards, where she touched on her thoughts on working on the rebooted version of the character, as well as what she hopes to see from Lara Croft in the future. "We had a really fun time evolving her character, so I would like to see probably less father issues," said Pratchett. "And that's coming from me!"

A fairly understandable sentiment, as it would be nice if one of the most recognisable female characters in gaming didn't have to have her character revolve around her father's problems.

Pratchett went to say, "I like seeing her striking out on her own and really taking some joy in what she does. Because when we wrote the reboot game, she was really on her way to becoming a tomb raider. So she was like proto-Tomb Raider. And all the the traits that you associate with Tomb Railer like tenaciousness, bravery, resourcefulness, were kind of bubbling to the surface with her."

The video game writer also hopes to see more sassy one-liners from the character, as Lara Croft wasn't quite there yet when Pratchett was writing the character.

At the Epic Games State of Unreal presentation earlier this week, it was revealed that a new Tomb Raider game is in the works from Crystal Dynamics, and it's being made using Unreal Engine 5. Crystal Dynamics was the developer of the first two Tomb Raider reboot games, but the third game in the series, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, was delegated to Eidos-Montreal.

Not much is currently known about this new game, other than the engine it's being made on, so it's one of those classic 'we're making it but will tell you almost nothing about it' kind of announcements.