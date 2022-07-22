Resident Evil Village: The Mercenaries trailer shows off a playable Lady Dimitrescu

Capcom has released a new trailer for Resident Evil Village Gold Edition and the Winters’ Expansion DLC.

The latest video also shows The Mercenaries Additional Orders. It introduces new playable characters, more stages, and additional improvements.

The Winters’ Expansion is set a few years after the events of Resident Evil 7 and resumes the Winters family saga. It finds Ethan hunted by new foes in an isolated village.

In Mercenaries, a new ensemble of heroes and villains join protagonist Ethan Winters as playable characters in The Mercenaries Additional Orders. This Winters’ Expansion content update enables you to step into the sizable shoes of Alcina Dimitrescu, use the magnetic powers of Karl Heisenberg, and play as Chris Redfield using his arsenal of weaponry and fists.

As Lady Dimitrescu, you will loom large over Lycans or other foes who get in your way. She will build up her Thrill meter in combat by slicing foes with her sharp talons, allowing her to perform actions such as slamming down enemies or summoning her daughters.

Playing as Lord Karl Heisenberg, you will use a massive hammer and have the ability to manipulate magnetic currents. Soldat Jets will join you, just be careful not to get in the way of their self-destructive assaults. Heisenberg can also trade off movement speed to see what enemies are made of by pulling them in with his magnetic field or by slinging scrap metal such as saw blades at combatants.

Chris Redfield also stars in The Mercenaries Additional Orders, and his punch will build up the Onslaught gauge. When active, Chris will move and reload with lightning speed. He can also request support strikes from the Hound Wolf Squad using his target locator to pinpoint enemy positions.

Alongside the new playable characters, the update to the mode introduces two new stages, the Bloody Village and Bloody River, plus additional improvements to the overall experience.

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition bundles the base game with a code for the Winters’ Expansion. It includes a third-person mode, The Mercenaries Additional Orders, and Shadows of Rose, a new narrative DLC following the story of Ethan’s daughter Rosemary set 16 years after the campaign. The Trauma Pack digital add-on content comes with it as well.

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition and the Winters’ Expansion are both available for pre-order starting today on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Console and Steam players who pre-order Resident Evil Village Gold Edition or the Winters’ Expansion will also receive the Street Wolf Outfit as a special bonus. This outfit is a costume Rosemary Winters can wear in the “Shadows of Rose” story DLC. Pre-orders for the Winters’ Expansion begin today on Steam and also include the Street Wolf Outfit.

Players who purchase the Gold Edition or the Winters’ Expansion via Stadia before November 24 will also receive the Street Wolf Outfit as an early purchase bonus.

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition will be available on October 28 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The Winters’ Expansion will release on the same date for Stadia.