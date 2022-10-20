Resident Evil 4 Remake includes typewriters

When you think of saving your game in Resident Evil, what’s the first thing that you think of? I’d imagine that it’s a typewriter, or even an ink ribbon. Maybe even the tapes of voice recorders, if you’re a big fan of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.

For more on the remake, check out what Alex and I had to say about it in our discussion.

I recently got to spend some time with the Resident Evil 4 Remake, and I made certain to pick apart every fine detail I could locate. Not only was I striving to hear Leon Kennedy say, “Bingo?” or to determine that arranging my storage case was truly just as satisfying as the 2005 title, but — and I’m sorry for doubting Capcom — I was also hunting for a typewriter.

Resident Evil 4 wasn’t the first Resident Evil game to use a typewriter as a save point, however, it was the first to use a typewriter that didn’t require ink ribbons. Saving also became unlimited, before eventually being ditched in Resident Evil 5, along with the series’ spirit.

Don't worry. Leon's iconic dropkick obviously made it into the remake, too.

Anyway, I did find a typewriter. After all, it wouldn’t make any sense to remake Resident Evil 4 — a game that is supposedly going to have closer connections to Resident Evil Village — without having typewriters as save points. However, in this day and age, you never really know what’s going to make it into a remake and what isn’t (looking at you, Resident Evil 3 Remake).

It is worth mentioning that in the build I was playing, we couldn't actually use or interact with the typewriters. After all, it was a demo, and I didn't need to panic over saving my progress in fear that a random Los Ganados was going to take me out suddenly. It also seemed as though there was a form of autosave present between areas of the game, but again, this could've all been exclusive to the demo build.

That said, it’s safe to say that the Resident Evil 4 Remake remembers exactly where it came from. So far, based off of the demo portion of the game that I got to play, it feels unequivocally like Resident Evil 4 with some fresh paint and evolved combat.

Leaving small details untouched such as how the storage case looks, the save system, and dialogue will go a long way to making this a fantastic remake; seeing that typewriter, even if I couldn’t yet use it, led to yet another sigh of relief, and comfort that this remake is in the right hands.