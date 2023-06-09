If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
UNIMAGINABLE WORLDS

Remnant 2 gets a release date and an action-packed co-op trailer

Pre-order and get three days early access to the game.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
Published on

Gearbox Publishing and Gunfire Games have announced a release date for Remnant 2.

The upcoming third-person action-survival shooter will be available on July 25 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Take on deadly creatures and bosses with two other players to stop an evil from destroying reality.

Remnant 2 pits players against overwhelming odds alone or cooperatively with two friends as through dynamically built worlds with branching quest lines, unique loot, and horrifying enemies.

Each time you start a new playthrough, you will be brought into a new world built from a pool of locations, enemies, NPCs, bosses, and weapons.

The game also includes an updated Archetype system gives players more flexibility to their play style and lets groups better sync unique passive abilities and powers together in co-op play. Multiple Archetypes can be unlocked, leveled up, and equipped together for a wider variety of play styles.

Those who digitally purchase the Ultimate Edition will also receive early access to the game on July 21, three days before its official release date.

In addition, if you pre-order any digital edition, you will also get early access to the Gunslinger Archetype Class.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

