Raft: How to get Trade Coins using the Trading Post

It involves a lot of fishing.
Kelsey Raynor
Guide by Kelsey Raynor
Published on
An enhanced raft can be seen floating in the ocean with a shark and a barrel beside it in Raft.

When you first play Raft, you'll find yourself floating in the vast expanse of the ocean. You're alone, hungry, and lost. Your only option is to expand your raft and set sail towards the distant island, doing all that you can to keep hydrated and stay alive.

Sooner or later, though, life in Raft feels more like an adventurous holiday, and this makes it one of the best survival games ever with ease.

With a Trading Post filled with blueprints and items eventually at your fingertips, turning your raft into a paradise is completely possible. You will, however, need Trade Coins to buy new items that'll improve your chances of surviving and quality of living.

Take a look at the trailer for Raft: The Final Chapter here.

It's not immediately apparent how to get Trade Coins, especially if you're a hoarder like me who doesn't like to sell much. In this guide, we explain exactly what you need to do to have your pockets full of Trade Coins in Raft.

How to get Trade Coins in Raft

In Raft, you can acquire multiple Trade Coins by selling items at the Trading Post. However, you will first need to get your hands on the items that can be traded.

To do this, buy some Tier 1 bait and go fishing with it. The fish you catch using the bait can then be traded at the Trading Post.

Fish that can be traded for Trade Coins include, but are not limited to:

  • Glowshrimp
  • Netnibbler
  • Sharp Carp
  • Foamspitter
  • Pufferlisk
  • Pentapus
  • Rainbow Lobster
  • Lionfish
  • Lunar Fish
  • Trap Snapper
  • Shark Eater
  • Pink Pike
The Raft Trading Post is shown, and a player is currently trading Trash Cubes for Simple Fishing Bait in Tier 1 of the post.
This is the Trading Post, where you can buy Simple Fishing Bait before selling your catches for Trade Coins in Raft.

How to use Trade Coins in Raft

Using Trade Coins is simple, and you don't even need to leave the Trading Post that you just acquired them from to do so.

Trade Coins can be used to buy various items from the Trading Post, alongside Trash Cubes. You can use the coins to purchase new blueprints, structures, titanium ore, and more, provided you unlock the three Tiers.

You can unlock Tier 2 and Tier 3 by enhancing your reputation, which funnily enough, is done by selling things at the Trading Post. So, in your pursuit to bag a load of Trade Coins, you'll no doubt end up impoving your reputation and unlocking higher Trading Post Tiers, too.

That's all there is to Trade Coins! For more on Raft, check out our guide to sharks, an enemy who will regularly try topple your raft before you can reinforce it.

About the Author

Kelsey Raynor

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey’s passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and she’s been a horror fanatic ever since. When she is not scoping out new ways to scare herself silly, she can be found trying to climb ranks in Valorant.

