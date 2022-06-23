Raft: How to get a Juicer and all Juicer Recipes

Raft: How to get a Juicer and all Juicer RecipesIt's smoothie time.
As you float along the ocean in Raft, fending off sharks and keeping yourself well-fed remain some of the most important aspects of survival in the title. All alone with nothing but this large plank of wood beneath your feet, it's up to you to fend off enemies and pillage island to survive!
As with all survival titles, keeping yourself hydrated and your stomach full can be quite important. Using the Cooking Pot and Juicer structures, you can cook up a storm for yourself, or blend some smoothies that'll provide you with special buffs!
In this guide, we focus on Raft's Juicer. I've explained how you can go about crafting one, and shared as many recipes for the Juicer as possible so your fruit need not go to waste!
How to get a Juicer in Raft
To craft the Juicer, you will first need to research the required items for it at your Research Table. These are as follows:
- 1x Plastic
- 1x Plank
- 1x Vine Goo
- 1x Bolt
- 1x Circuit Board
Once you successfully research these, you'll have unlocked the Juicer, and all the researched materials will be consumed. So, to now craft the Juicer, you will need to collect the resources all once more and build it from the craft menu.
All Juicer Recipes in Raft
There are loads of recipes to be used at your Juicer in Raft, and while we don't know every single one, we've listed a fair few for you to try out!
New recipes can be unlocked by purchasing them from the Trading Post. You can increase your reputation at the Trading Post by selling items, and an increased reputation will unlock further tiers in the Trading Post's 'Buy' menu. Once you reach Tier 3, you'll be able to buy even more recipes and resources in exchange for Trade Coins and Trash Cubes.
Simple Smoothie
- 1x Mango
- 1x Pineapple
- 2x Coconut
Redbeet Shot
This smoothie will boost your HP.
- 2x Beetroot
- 1x Turmeric
- 1x Coconut
Spicy Pineberry
This smoothie will boost your swimming speed.
- 1x Chilli
- 1x Pineapple
- 2x Strawberry
Mangonana
- 1x Mango
- 1x Milk
- 1x Banana
Memorised Malone
- 1x Watermelon
- 1x Strawberry
- 1x Blueberry
- 1x Coconut
Red Melon
- 1x Watermelon
- 1x Strawberry
- 1x Red Berry
- 1x Coconut
Silver Smoothie
- 1x Milk
- 1x Mango
- 1x Banana
- 1x Silver Algae
Strawberry Colada
- 1x Strawberry
- 2x Coconut
- 1x Pineapple
Coconut Beat
- 3x Coconut
- 1x Beetroot
Leftovers
- 4x Any item that can be juiced
Those are all the Juicer recipes that we know for now. For more on Raft, check out how to keep sharks from bothering you!