If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Raft: How to get a Juicer and all Juicer Recipes

It's smoothie time.
Kelsey Raynor avatar
Guide by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on
A bunch of Raft structures are shown. From left to right, there is a Juicer, and Electric Grill, and an Electric Smelter.

As you float along the ocean in Raft, fending off sharks and keeping yourself well-fed remain some of the most important aspects of survival in the title. All alone with nothing but this large plank of wood beneath your feet, it's up to you to fend off enemies and pillage island to survive!

As with all survival titles, keeping yourself hydrated and your stomach full can be quite important. Using the Cooking Pot and Juicer structures, you can cook up a storm for yourself, or blend some smoothies that'll provide you with special buffs!

Take a look at Raft: The Final Chapter and all of it's new features!

In this guide, we focus on Raft's Juicer. I've explained how you can go about crafting one, and shared as many recipes for the Juicer as possible so your fruit need not go to waste!

How to get a Juicer in Raft

To craft the Juicer, you will first need to research the required items for it at your Research Table. These are as follows:

  • 1x Plastic
  • 1x Plank
  • 1x Vine Goo
  • 1x Bolt
  • 1x Circuit Board

Once you successfully research these, you'll have unlocked the Juicer, and all the researched materials will be consumed. So, to now craft the Juicer, you will need to collect the resources all once more and build it from the craft menu.

This is what a finished Juicer looks like in Raft!

All Juicer Recipes in Raft

There are loads of recipes to be used at your Juicer in Raft, and while we don't know every single one, we've listed a fair few for you to try out!

New recipes can be unlocked by purchasing them from the Trading Post. You can increase your reputation at the Trading Post by selling items, and an increased reputation will unlock further tiers in the Trading Post's 'Buy' menu. Once you reach Tier 3, you'll be able to buy even more recipes and resources in exchange for Trade Coins and Trash Cubes.

Simple Smoothie

  • 1x Mango
  • 1x Pineapple
  • 2x Coconut

Redbeet Shot

This smoothie will boost your HP.

  • 2x Beetroot
  • 1x Turmeric
  • 1x Coconut

Spicy Pineberry

This smoothie will boost your swimming speed.

  • 1x Chilli
  • 1x Pineapple
  • 2x Strawberry

Mangonana

  • 1x Mango
  • 1x Milk
  • 1x Banana

Memorised Malone

  • 1x Watermelon
  • 1x Strawberry
  • 1x Blueberry
  • 1x Coconut

Red Melon

  • 1x Watermelon
  • 1x Strawberry
  • 1x Red Berry
  • 1x Coconut

Silver Smoothie

  • 1x Milk
  • 1x Mango
  • 1x Banana
  • 1x Silver Algae

Strawberry Colada

  • 1x Strawberry
  • 2x Coconut
  • 1x Pineapple

Coconut Beat

  • 3x Coconut
  • 1x Beetroot

Leftovers

  • 4x Any item that can be juiced

Those are all the Juicer recipes that we know for now. For more on Raft, check out how to keep sharks from bothering you!

Tagged With

About the Author

Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey’s passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and she’s been a horror fanatic ever since. When she is not scoping out new ways to scare herself silly, she can be found trying to climb ranks in Valorant.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More On Raft

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch