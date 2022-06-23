Raft: How to get a Juicer and all Juicer Recipes

As you float along the ocean in Raft, fending off sharks and keeping yourself well-fed remain some of the most important aspects of survival in the title. All alone with nothing but this large plank of wood beneath your feet, it's up to you to fend off enemies and pillage island to survive!

As with all survival titles, keeping yourself hydrated and your stomach full can be quite important. Using the Cooking Pot and Juicer structures, you can cook up a storm for yourself, or blend some smoothies that'll provide you with special buffs!

Take a look at Raft: The Final Chapter and all of it's new features!

In this guide, we focus on Raft's Juicer. I've explained how you can go about crafting one, and shared as many recipes for the Juicer as possible so your fruit need not go to waste!

How to get a Juicer in Raft

To craft the Juicer, you will first need to research the required items for it at your Research Table. These are as follows:

1x Plastic

1x Plank

1x Vine Goo

1x Bolt

1x Circuit Board

Once you successfully research these, you'll have unlocked the Juicer, and all the researched materials will be consumed. So, to now craft the Juicer, you will need to collect the resources all once more and build it from the craft menu.

This is what a finished Juicer looks like in Raft!

All Juicer Recipes in Raft

There are loads of recipes to be used at your Juicer in Raft, and while we don't know every single one, we've listed a fair few for you to try out!

New recipes can be unlocked by purchasing them from the Trading Post. You can increase your reputation at the Trading Post by selling items, and an increased reputation will unlock further tiers in the Trading Post's 'Buy' menu. Once you reach Tier 3, you'll be able to buy even more recipes and resources in exchange for Trade Coins and Trash Cubes.

Simple Smoothie

1x Mango

1x Pineapple

2x Coconut

Redbeet Shot

This smoothie will boost your HP.

2x Beetroot

1x Turmeric

1x Coconut

Spicy Pineberry

This smoothie will boost your swimming speed.

1x Chilli

1x Pineapple

2x Strawberry

Mangonana

1x Mango

1x Milk

1x Banana

Memorised Malone

1x Watermelon

1x Strawberry

1x Blueberry

1x Coconut

Red Melon

1x Watermelon

1x Strawberry

1x Red Berry

1x Coconut

Silver Smoothie

1x Milk

1x Mango

1x Banana

1x Silver Algae

Strawberry Colada

1x Strawberry

2x Coconut

1x Pineapple

Coconut Beat

3x Coconut

1x Beetroot

Leftovers

4x Any item that can be juiced

Those are all the Juicer recipes that we know for now. For more on Raft, check out how to keep sharks from bothering you!