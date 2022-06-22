Raft Recycler guide and how to get Trash Cubes

If you want easy Trash Cubes in Raft, the Recycler is here to help. The Recycler is a new machine added in Raft’s 1.0 version that lets you… well, recycle things. Which is more exciting than it sounds. Aside from the Recycler being a handy way to clear out junk items, you need Trash Cubes to use at the Trading Post.

How do you get the Recycler in Raft?

You need to build the Recycler first, and for that, you need a Recycler blueprint. Travel to the Radio Tower, the first major location from early in the game and the same place you find Tala, and climb up to the top of the tower to find the blueprint.

To make the Recycler, you need to study the blueprint at a research table. You only need to complete this step once and can just skip straight to building new Recyclers after the first time.

Recyclers require:

6 Plastic

4 Metal Ingot

2 Bolt

1 Circuit Board

How do you get Trash Cubes in Raft?

Once you craft the machine, plunk it down wherever you can fit it, and start feeding it whatever you don’t want to keep around anymore. It takes 30 items to produce one Trash Cube, so don’t skimp on grabbing the stones, grass, and other items you might normally consider useless while you’re out and about. So far, it seems like the only item the Recycler won't accept is food.

It takes several minutes for the Recycler to process a Trash Cube from the junk food you just fed it, but once you collect it, you can start the process over again. You need Trash Cubes for the new Trading Post, where you can exchange them for rare and useful goods.

Titanium isn't one of them, though, so if you're after Titanium Ore, you'll need to put in a bit more effort. Sharks are an ever-present threat on the water while you're out gathering materials, but with the right planning, you can distract and dispatch sharks with relative ease.