Sony won't say whether PSVR2 will come out this year, or whether it's backwards compatible

Sony shared new details on its upcoming successor to the PSVR – the aptly-named PSVR 2 – during a CES 2022 press conference yesterday.

Despite showing off some big details about the hardware (it'll boast 4K HDR, 110-degree field of view visuals with foveated rendering), there was little information about the headset's release date or more specific features.

In a tweet, Axios journalist Stephen Totilo noted that he had asked Sony whether or not the hardware would launch in 2022 – to which the company wouldn't give a straight answer.

"I asked Sony if PSVR2 would be out in 2022 and if it'll be backwards compatible with PSVR titles (something many people asked me to ask them yesterday). Neither was addressed yesterday," he says in the tweet. "Sony PR says they have nothing further to announce at the moment. So stay tuned..."

That means we can likely expect another PR blast from the company sooner, rather than later. As we mentioned yesterday, the details revealed yesterday lines up with a report that hit the internet last year, claiming that PSVR 2 is coming holiday 2022, and will use OLED panels.

If Sony does plan to launch the hardware in time for Christmas, it stands to reason that the company will want to start the marketing cycle up sooner, rather than later.

Alongside the headset, Sony also announced the Guerrilla and Firesprite Games-developed Horizon spin-off, Horizon Call of the Mountain, which will be a PSVR2 exclusive. "Created for PlayStation VR2, this unique experience has been designed to push hardware technology, innovation, and gameplay, says a post over on the PlayStation Blog. "The stunning visuals and brand-new PS VR2 Sense controllers give a new meaning to being fully immersed into the world of Horizon."

The game, too, goes without a release date.