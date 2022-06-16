Rumour: A new "Genuine Professional controller" for the PS5 may be on the way

If rumours are to be believed, a new PS5 Pro controller is set to be revealed in the coming weeks. This information comes from TryHardGuides, who claim that anonymous sources provided information and alleged pictures of the prototype.

It’s worth taking this all with a grain of salt, especially considering that there’s been no official word on the existence of a PS5 controller aimed towards competitive play, alongside the reality that no evidence of the controller’s existence has been provided aside from the anonymous claims.

Street Fighter 6 - which got an announcement trailer at the recent Sony State of Play, may be the perfect game for this kind of hardware.

Nonetheless this controller, if real, will include several features that may sound familiar if you’ve picked up an Xbox Pro controller at any point - including removable analogue sticks, trigger stops, and rear paddle buttons for additional input options.

While claims of the controller’s existence remain unsubstantiated, it’s not totally out of the question that Sony would be interested in putting out a product to compete with the Xbox line of pro controllers. This also fits with Sony’s seemingly growing interest in esports - having only last year acquired the world's largest fighting game tournament Evo in a joint partnership with esports agency RTS.

What are your thoughts on the rumours surrounding a PS5 Pro controller? Do you think it’s likely to be real? Let us know your thoughts below.

