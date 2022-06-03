Sony has announced PlayStation 5 has sold 20 million units worldwide.

The figure was shared with GI.biz, with Sony stating it plans to ramp up production so that more people can get their hands on the console.

"We are thrilled to share that Sony Interactive Entertainment has sold more than 20 million PlayStation 5 consoles globally," said Veronica Rogers, SVP, head of global sales and business operations to GI.biz.

"To those fans who have yet to get their hands on a console, please know that we are planning on a significant ramp-up in PS5 production this year and we are working endlessly to make sure that PlayStation 5 is available for everyone who wants one."

The 20 million figure is up since May 2022 when Sony reported 19.3 million PS5 units sold.

During its 2021 fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the company said PlayStation 5 sales didn't meet company projections. It expected the console to sell 14.8 million PS5 units for the year, instead, it only sold 11.5 million units. Falling 3.3 million short of its goal, the company attributed the lower figure on the global chip shortage which has hindered production.

For the next year, Sony expects PS5 sales to reach PS4 figures for the same period and outpace the last-gen offering the following year.

Sony previously said engagement for PS5 is the highest ever compared to that of PS4 during the same March period.