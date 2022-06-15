If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

2

ZOOM ZOOM

Sony's Gran Turismo movie to be directed by Neill Blomkamp, theatrical release set for August 2023

Said to be based on a true story.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

Sony has attached an August 11, 2023 release date to its upcoming Gran Turismo film.

According to Deadline, the film will be based on a true story where a teenage boy who loves playing Gran Turismo wins a series of Nissan competitions to become a professional race car driver.

Watch on YouTube

The film is to be directed by Neill Blomkamp (District Nine, Chappie, Elysium), and the screenplay is being penned by Jason Hall (American Sniper).

PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan will produce alongside Doug Belgrad, and Dana Brunetti.

This is Sony's second attempt at a Gran Turismo movie, or it could be the same film it was developing back in 2013. The Social Network and Fifty Shades of Grey producers Michael de Luca and Dana Brunetti were said to be attached at the time.

In 2015, Tron: Legacy director Joseph Kosinski was said to be in early negotiations to direct the film, but that is no longer the case.

Back in 2013, it was said the film was based on Lucas Ordonez, a Gran Turismo player who won the 2009 GT Academy competition and went on to become a racer in real life.

Ordonez isn't the only GT player who became a race car driver. In 2011, Jann Mardenborough became the third and youngest winner of the GT Academy competition and now races in the Super GT series for Kondo Racing.

Gran Turismo 7, the latest entry in the storied racing sim franchise, was released for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in March.

Tagged With

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley avatar

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch