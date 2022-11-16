If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer gives you an overview of the world and the game's features

Five minutes of Poke goodness.
Nintendo has released an overview trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that gives you an idea of what to expect when the game lands on Noveber 18.

The video takes a look at the Paldea Region, some of the characters you will meet while at the academy, your starter Pokemon, traversing the world, the bespoke Legendaries, tracking down herbs, and challenging others in the eight gyms.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Overview Trailer

It also shows some of the Pokemon in the Paldera region, discusses terastallization, using the campera app, picnics, and more.

When it releases next week, the version 1.0.1 will become available. Downloading the update will allow you to enjoy online play. It’s recommended that you download the update before you begin playing.

