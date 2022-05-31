Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is getting a new trailer tomorrow

If you are looking forward to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you'll want to keep an eye on the official Pokemon YouTube channel tomorrow, June 1.

That's because a new trailer will drop at 6am PT, 9am ET, 2pm UK. Hopefully, this means some new gameplay and more information on the game in general, as we still don't know too much about it and late-2022 will be here before you know it.

The announcement of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet came during Pokemon Day 2022's Pokemon Presents, where it was revealed the Game Freak-developed titles feature a new region and generation. The three adorable starters were also announced, and you'll be able to pick from either a cat, croc, or duck.

The cat, Sprigatito, is a Grass-type while Fuecoco the croc is a Fire-type, and the duckling Quaxly is a Water-type.

Both titles are being described as an "evolutionary" step forward for Pokemon and it features an "open world where various towns with no borders blend seamlessly into the wilderness."

Hopefully, along with the video tomorrow we will learn about version-exclusive Pokemon, the different outfits Trainers will wear depending on which game you are playing, and maybe a look at the game's Legendaries.

Until then, here's everything we know so far about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.