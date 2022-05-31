If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
POKE POKE

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is getting a new trailer tomorrow

Tune in for the latest on the game.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

If you are looking forward to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you'll want to keep an eye on the official Pokemon YouTube channel tomorrow, June 1.

That's because a new trailer will drop at 6am PT, 9am ET, 2pm UK. Hopefully, this means some new gameplay and more information on the game in general, as we still don't know too much about it and late-2022 will be here before you know it.

Watch on YouTube

The announcement of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet came during Pokemon Day 2022's Pokemon Presents, where it was revealed the Game Freak-developed titles feature a new region and generation. The three adorable starters were also announced, and you'll be able to pick from either a cat, croc, or duck.

The cat, Sprigatito, is a Grass-type while Fuecoco the croc is a Fire-type, and the duckling Quaxly is a Water-type.

Both titles are being described as an "evolutionary" step forward for Pokemon and it features an "open world where various towns with no borders blend seamlessly into the wilderness."

Hopefully, along with the video tomorrow we will learn about version-exclusive Pokemon, the different outfits Trainers will wear depending on which game you are playing, and maybe a look at the game's Legendaries.

Until then, here's everything we know so far about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Tagged With

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley avatar

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch