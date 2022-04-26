Pokemon Go Mega Evolution update will make Mega Raids easier and require less people

Niantic Labs has announced changes coming to Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Go.

Currently live in Australia and New Zealand, changes to Mega Evolutions will make things a bit easier and more rewarding.

With the update, Mega Raids won't require as many people to take the Pokemon down, and you'll be able to Mega Evolve your Pokemon from the raid and battle prep screens instead of having to do it ahead of time.

Pokemon you have Mega Evolved before will now have an additional visual effect added to their information page, and Mega Levels are being implemented changes are coming to how Mega Energy is used.

With Mega Levels, every time you Mega Evolve a Pokemon, it works toward increasing its Mega Level. You’ll get more bonuses every time a Pokemon’s Mega Level goes up, and the bonuses will stay active while your pal is Mega Evolved.

Each Mega Level will grant various bonuses, which will vary by Pokemon, and all bonuses will improve as the Mega Level increases.

Existing bonuses include increased Candy when you catch Pokemon that are the same type as your Mega-Evolved Pokemon, and while attacking with a Mega Evolved Pokemon during a Raid or Gym battle, the attacks of other Trainers’ Pokémon challenging that same raid or Gym will deal more damage. Their Pokemon’s attacks will also deal more damage if the attack is the same type as your Mega-Evolved Pokemon.

New bonuses include an increased chance of earning Candy XL when you catch Pokemon that are the same type as your Mega-Evolved Pokemon. This will come in hand for those coming up on level 40 or who are 40 and above because Candy XL is required to level up your Pokemon past 40.

Other new bonuses include increased XP for catching Pokemon that are the same type as your Mega-Evolved Pokemon, and the rest period of your Pokemon will decrease as its Mega Level increases.

Another change is a one-time cost to Mega Evolve. With this update, after you Mega Evolve a Pokemon for the first time, you’ll be able to Mega Evolve it again without using Mega Energy.

After Mega Evolving, your Pokemon will be tired and need to rest before Mega Evolving again. Once your Pokemon is rested, it is able to Mega Evolve again without using Mega Energy. You can also use Mega Energy to decrease a Pokemon’s rest period, and the Mega Energy required to Mega Evolve will decrease as the Pokemon’s rest period becomes shorter.

You can find out more about the changes coming to Mega Evolutions in the developer diary posted above.