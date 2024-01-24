If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Where to find Vixy in Palworld

Adorable and useful in equal measure.

Vixy's entry in the Paldeck is shown in Palworld
Image credit: VG247/Pocketpair
Kelsey Raynor avatar
Guide by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

As you explore the Palpagos Islands and capture dozens of Pals in Palworld, you’ll want to start putting them to work and farming for resources so your base can become a Pal empire. With that in mind, there are some specific Pals you’ll want to capture, farm, or have working for you due to their resource drops and work suitability.

One popular Pal to look out for is Vixy. They can dig up loot such as Pal Spheres and Gold Coins thanks to their Partner Skill, but they can drop both Leather and Bones when they’re being farmed. If you’re hoping to get your hands on multiple of this Neutral-type Pal, here’s where to find Vixy in Palworld.

Where to find Vixy in Palworld

Vixy is fortunately very easy to find in Palworld, with them spawning near Rayne’s Syndicate Tower (where you fight Zoe and Grizzbolt) which is easily accessible from the early-game.

On top of that, we also noticed Vixy spawning in the red biome above Rayne’s Syndicate Tower, near where the Realm of the Frozen Wings is located and marked on the below map.

A labelled map showing where Vixy is located in Palworld
Image credit: VG247/Pocketpair

Vixy will usually be a low level Pal, so you’ll want to be mindful of this when attacking them if you’re significantly higher leveled. I found that leaving my Pal Party in their spheres and attacking Vixy with a bow and arrow before attempting to capture them was the best way of ensuring Vixy didn’t get killed off first.

That said, if you do accidentally kill any Vixy’s in the process of capturing them, be sure to loot their corpse of the Bones and Leather they will drop. These are useful crafting resources!

The player looks at Vixy while they are grazing in the ranch in Palworld
Vixy will get to work grazing for items while at the Ranch. | Image credit: VG247/Pocketpair

On top of that, when Vixy is assigned to the Ranch at your base, they will then begin Grazing. As a result of this, Vixy will occasionally dig up loot such as Pal Spheres, Gold Coins, and Arrows that you can then use, so it’s always worth having one or two around.

For more on Palworld, have you tried catching Anubis yet? Once you do, you should definitely try breeding your Pals and hatching their eggs to see what new Pal species you can add to your Paldeck, or your Pal Party.

