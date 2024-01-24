When you first step foot on the Palpagos Islands in Palworld, knowing where to set up your base of operations can be an overwhelming decision. There are so many great-looking spots of land for you to choose from, but you never know how practical they'll actually be until you actually start to use them! Fortunately for those who have a change of heart later down the line, you can move your base in Palworld.

So, you need not be tied to the same particular patch of land for the entirety of your playthrough. It will take a little back and forth if you want to keep hold of all your hard-earned resources and crafted items, but it is possible to move to the opposite side of the islands if you desire. To help with that, here’s exactly how to move your base in Palworld.

How to move bases in Palworld

First things first, before you begin breaking down your old base and setting up elsewhere, you will want to pick a suitable spot to move to so that you do not need to move all over again.

Considering that getting an ore farm up and running isn’t possible in Palworld so far, we recommend finding a large, flat spot of land that is relatively close to ore. We also do not recommend building near cliff edges, as we learnt the hard way that without the right reinforcements, your Pals will fall off the edge and starve.

It’s also worth considering building in close proximity to berries so that your Pals have a constant supply of food, but if you’ve already got some Berry Seeds or Wheat Seeds to hand, you’ll be able to get a Plantation going and won’t need to worry about this so much.

Once you’ve finally decided where you want to move to, you’ve two options depending on how much progress you have made with your Palbox missions.

If you’ve made progress with Palbox missions, you will be able to build a second Palbox and begin building a second base.

If you haven’t progressed with Palbox missions, you will need to disassemble your old Palbox via the map before placing a new Palbox.

Where possible, we do recommend progressing with Palbox missions so that you can build a second base before moving, but only if you’ve lots of resources at your first base that you do not want to lose.

Select the 'Disassemble Palbox' option to get rid of a base. | Image credit: VG247/Pocketpair

This way, you’ll be able to easily fast travel back and forth between your new base and old base retrieving resources and items. Once you’re done collecting everything you need or you’ve found the perfect spot for a new base, you can then open your map, hover over your old base, and choose to ‘Disassemble Palbox’.

Once you disassemble a Palbox, you’ll find a mixture of structures will disassemble while some remain assembled. All your hard-working Pals will be returned to the Palbox so you don’t need to worry about any of them running off, and of course, what’s done cannot be undone. So, make sure you’re definitely done with your old base before disassembling it!

After your new base is built and you’re ready to go grind for more resources, do bear in mind that you will be able to build more than one base in future as you progress with Palbox missions. At the time of writing, I currently have 15 Pals tending to my first base, and I am simultaneously able to build three separate bases; this is great for setting up bases across different biomes that don’t necessarily have easily accessible fast-travel points.

