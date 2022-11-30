If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Overwatch 2 season 2 trailer shows off new map, mythological skins, and holiday events

Let’s not also forget about new tank, Ramattra.
News by Kelsey Raynor
Junker Queen's new Mythic skin in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2’s next season, which arrives on December 6, is shaping up to be equal parts exciting and festive, with plenty of new content for players to sink their teeth into.

While it was already revealed during the Overwatch League Grand Finals that a new tank, Ramattra, will be added to the game, players also have new mythological skins, a map, and various returning holiday events to try out.

Catch the trailer for Overwatch 2's second season right here.

Revealed via an all-new gameplay trailer, the latest battle pass for Overwatch 2 is diving into all things mythology, with the next Mythic skin to arrive being Zeus Junker Queen. There are plenty of other skins to consider grinding out the battle pass for or splashing the cash on too, such as Cyclops Roadhog, Medusa Widowmaker, Minotaur Reinhardt, and more.

In addition, holiday events such as Winter Wonderland and Chinese New Year look like they will return to the game. Following this, there will also be a brand-new mode called ‘Battle for Olympus’, which also rides on the mythology theme that Overwatch 2 is going for this season.

The Widowmaker Medusa skin has to be among one of the best.

This event will run from January 9 to January 19, although there’s no real indication as to how exactly this mode will work just yet. All we do know, given the trailer, is that we can likely expect enemies to rain down on us with lightning.

Last but not least, let’s not forget that there’ll be a new map for Overwatch 2 players to go wild on; Shambali. The home of Ramattra and Zenyatta, this map is set in the Himlayan Peaks, and there’s no denying that it’s boasting some beautiful architecture; the type of architecture that my grapple-hook loving self might return to the game for.

That’s all for Overwatch 2’s latest reveal. What do you reckon to season 2? Is it shaping up to be good, or do you think Overwatch 2 still has a long way to go?

For more on the free to play shooter, take a look at how Blizzard is attempting to combat disruptive behaviour in voice communications, and what action it is taking against cheaters.

